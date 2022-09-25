Sharona Hoffman
268 pages, $25.99
First Hill Books
Sharona Hoffman’s latest book arose from a difficult 18th-month period of her life, including the death of her parents and her husband’s diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Facing the truth of sickness and the end of life, she learned a lot about the challenges that come with age. In “Aging with a Plan,” Hoffman combines her professional and personal experiences to create a resource for anyone facing the prospect of growing older.
“Aging with a Plan” illustrates the realities that come with old age while also giving a guide on how to rise above these challenges. In nine chapters she covers topics such as “Retirement Expenses, Savings, and Fiscal Decision-Making,” “Driving While Elderly,” and “Maintaining Control at the End of Life,” which provide informational and practical advice to a fate that comes for us all. It acts as an essential resource for anyone middle-aged and beyond.
Hoffman is a professor of law and bioethics at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and has published more than 70 articles and book chapters on health law and civil rights issues. In 2021 she won the CWRU Faculty Distinguished Research Award.
Hoffman lives in University Heights.