“Akron’s Daily Miracle: Reporting the News in the Rubber City”

Edited by Deb Van Tassel Warner and Stuart Warner
257 pages; $24.95
The University of Akron Press
“Akron’s Daily Miracle” begins with the death of the heir to John S. and James Knight’s newspaper empire and ends with the demise of Knight Ridder Newspapers, but also with a note about how the Knight spirit lives on in Akron and elsewhere.
The Beacon Journal staff discusses how it came together to produce the Pulitzer Gold Medal-winning series, “A Question of Color”; what it was like to walk behind Akron’s LeBron James in the parade of champions in Cleveland; and the impact of being the largest city in America without a local TV station.
There’s a shout-out to David R. Hertz II, board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, who was a night assistant metro editor at the ABJ. Los Angeles had just exploded in racial violence after the police beating of Rodney King. Hertz proposed a project on race, which was described as a “hard-hitting series on race in Akron, not touchy-feely.”
In between is a collection of essays from those who produced the news in the Rubber City, including international bestselling author and Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett.
And Geraldo Rivera, who lives in Shaker Heights, gets a message, as well. After several high-profile scandals that thrust the Rubber City into the national spotlight, the story received national scene by “a new reporter named Geraldo Rivera, who was on a relatively new format of news program on a show called ‘20/20’on ABC with Hugh Downs and Barbara Walters. That didn’t bode well for Akron’s reputation in the Rivera-created theatrically produced segment titled ‘Injustice for All.’”
The book is a must-have for Akronites or news junkies, who also learn how competitive journalists from the Beacon-Journal, WHLO radio and WAKC (then WAKR) were and how their demises came about.