You are holding in your hand, a new and improved version of the Akron Jewish News. We are happy and excited to be able to provide a better paper to our community and we look forward to hearing your comments.
This change has been about two years in the making. We became distracted when we had to turn our attention to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last fall, then-interim CEO David Koch and I, with the approval of the Jewish Community Board of Akron board of trustees, restarted discussions with the publisher of the Cleveland Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News. This month’s edition of the AJN is the result of those discussions.
Once again, we are saddened by an attack on one of our treasured Jewish institutions. As I write these observations, the incident is still fresh on our minds. Before Jan. 15, few of us had ever heard of Colleyville, Texas. Thankfully, other than the gunman, no one was physically injured during the hostage-taking incident, although I imagine it will take some time for many members of that Colleyville community to heal.
The moment presents, for us, a reminder to always be vigilant and remember that there is hate and racism in the world. It is on us to protect our Jewish community whenever we can.
To that end, we have, from time to time received grants from the state of Ohio for the purpose of providing security to our Albert L. and Janet A. Schultz Jewish Campus in Akron. That money has been used to upgrade security equipment and we are working to add additional fencing around the property. The most recent grant will cover one year’s cost of campus security.
In the past, we have, from time to time, convened a task force to review our security procedures and make recommendations. It is time to do that again. If you are interested in participating in the discussion, please feel free to reach out to me. I would love to hear what you think.
And finally, as I write this column, we are very close to naming a new JCBA CEO. We’re excited to make an announcement on that new leader very shortly.
Stephanie York and Rob Minster have done an excellent job with our search committee. I’m looking forward to working with our next CEO.
Thom Mandel is board chair of the Jewish Community Board of Akron.