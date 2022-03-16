Scott Newman’s heart has been in Akron his entire life.
As he begins to wrap-up his two-year term as board president of The Lippman School in Akron, the 34-year-old Akron resident and member of Beth El Congregation, started his term as president in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and can now reflect on assuming his role during a most difficult and challenging time for all education leaders. As a part of his presidency, he is a member of the Jewish Community Board of Akron board of trustees, as well as a member of his synagogue board.
Newman grew up in Akron and returned after attending Rice University in Houston to attend The University of Akron School of Law. After passing the bar, he began practicing in the area and attended programming with the newly formed Rubber City Jews for young Jewish adults. Little did he know that one day he would meet his future wife, Meghan, who is from Beachwood, at one of these events, a Shabbat dinner event held in Akron and hosted by Leora Cohen, a teacher at The Lippman School.
Newman is a judicial attorney/magistrate of the Medina County Domestic Relations Court, having previously serving as a judicial attorney for that Medina court from May 2014 to August 2017.
In between his courthouse jobs, he worked at Ruby & Associates in Fairlawn as an associate attorney.
Newman and Meghan have two children, Benjamin and Jacob.
Diana Ponsky will replace Newman in June when his term concludes.
Newman spoke about his presidency and his eight years on the board in an email interview with the AJN.
AJN: When did your connection to The Lippman School start?
Newman: I attended The Lippman School as a child from kindergarten through fourth grade. Even though I transferred to a different school for middle school, I remained close with the friends I made there, and most of my TLS friends and I attended high school together. TLS was a great experience, so when I was asked to be on the board, naturally I agreed. I joined the board prior to having children, and my children are still too young to attend the school. They go to the Mandel Early Childhood Education Center, which is located on the same campus as TLS. In fact, a few months ago my oldest was in the same classroom that I was in for kindergarten and was excited to be in “daddy’s old room.”
AJN: What is it about being president that is so important to you?
Newman: Education has always been important to me, so, when I was asked to be on the TLS board, I agreed. As a board member, I have been able to discuss and vote on issues that have an impact on children’s education. As president, I now lead the discussions. Being able to impact children’s education is something I do not take lightly and is by far the most important and rewarding aspect of being on the TLS board. I want to note, however, that the board’s job is made easier because of the work that Head of School Sam Chestnut and his faculty and staff do each day. The board may discuss and vote on the issues, but those who work at TLS are the ones who are actually providing the education.
AJN: How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting your role as president?
Newman: It has made it challenging. I agreed to become president in 2019, a time when the school was doing well and it appeared that being president would be easy. Of course, that all changed in March 2020. In response to the pandemic, TLS shifted to remote learning with the goal to provide the same level of education as would occur with in-person learning. This brought its own challenges, as remote learning not only affected the children trying to learn but also their parents – parents who had to monitor their children while also attempting to work or find work themselves. Having two young children made it especially difficult for me to act as president – there have been numerous phone calls and meetings with my children in the background fighting, screaming, and/or vying for attention. Another consequence of the pandemic is that it has affected the camaraderie of the board, parents and staff: meetings, functions and fundraisers held via Zoom do not foster the same socialization that pre-pandemic in-person events offered.
AJN: What do you hope to accomplish as president?
Newman: At the end of the day, TLS is a school, which means that its success relies on the success of its students. Parents send their children to TLS because of the information and skills that the faculty and staff teach. The mission statement says, “We provide a superior and individualized education steeped in Jewish values and a global perspective.” I believe in this mission, and my goal as president was simply to ensure the mission remained the goal of the school. The pandemic created an opportunity for remote learning to occur and tested this goal in a manner that I do not believe any of us considered years ago. Ultimately, I believe that the TLS faculty and staff, under the leadership of Sam and his team, successfully pivoted to a platform that, despite the challenges remote learning has, allowed the goal to be met. While the school has the ability to shift to remote learning if needed, I hope that we never need to again.
AJN: What are you most excited about as president?
Newman: When I first agreed to be president, I was excited with the opportunity to lead the TLS board. However, since becoming president, my excitement has shifted to being able to represent TLS in the Akron Jewish community.