The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship and the Ambassadors Golf Event presented by FirstEnergy Foundation raised $840,000 for charities throughout Northeast Ohio last year. The annual Senior Players Championship is one of five PGA Tour Champions for eligible professionals age 50 and over.
The 2021 donation was the largest annual charitable contribution brought in by the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, surpassing a total raised amount of $30 million since 1984.
The charities supported by the contribution include: Akron Children’s Hospital, Akron Police Department, Akron Symphony Orchestra, Akron Urban League, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio, Charity Inc., CHC Addition Services, Clearview Legacy Foundation, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Downtown Akron Kiwanis Foundation, Empower Sports, First Tee of Canton, First Tee of Cleveland, First Tee of Greater Akron, Grace House Akron, LeBron James Family Foundation, Merrick House, Newbridge Place, Northern Ohio Golf Charities, Pegasus Farms, Pregnancy Solutions, Safe Harbor Norton, Safety Forces Support Center, Summa Health, Tarry House Inc., The Akron Fire Department, The Final Farewell Project, The Well CDC, Tiretown Golf Club, Truly Reaching You Inc., United Way Summit Medina, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Wentz Family Foundation and Youth Challenge.
The 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship will take place the week of July 6 to July 10 at Firestone Country Club at 452 E. Warner Road in Akron.
For more information, visit bridgestoneseniorplayers.com.