In partnership with community pharmacies like Marc’s in Fairlawn, Sand Run Pharmacy in Akron and MAC Pharmacy in Akron, the Jewish Family Service of Akron plans to hold additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics for its clients and senior adult community members.
Similar to the clinics the organization held last fall, the clinics allow older adults access to COVID-19 testing in addition to initial vaccinations and boosters. The clinics included transportation endeavors with JFS caseworkers transporting clients to and from clinics. For those that didn’t have access to computers or a smart device to schedule an appointment, caseworkers also helped seniors access scheduling, according to a news release.
One of the fall clinics was in partnership with Summit Management, Inc., as well as Sand Run Pharmacy, at the Center Towers Senior Housing building. Seniors and persons with disabilities were offered boosters in their own homes, the release said. Additionally, two additional COVID-19 booster clinics were hosted at low-income, senior housing buildings in the Akron area with MAC Pharmacy of Akron offering support throughout the city.
As a result, 61 community members received the COVID-19 shot, the release said.
“We assist by scheduling vaccine appointments and transporting clients to the vaccine,” Buffy Ramos, director of older adult services and support at the Jewish Family Service of Akron, wrote the Akron Jewish News in an email. “We also support our clients through assisting them in scheduling COVID tests online, as many don’t have access to technology/internet required to make COVID testing appointments.”
Akron JFS plans to hold more vaccination clinics in the future, she wrote.
“It’s highly likely that we will hold more booster vaccination clinics in the future, at the low-income buildings as additional boosters become recommended and available to folks,” Ramos wrote. “Currently, we are assisting tenants in the buildings and our JFS clients in accessing the vaccine on a 1:1 basis.”
For more information or if you or someone you know needs assistance accessing vaccines, call the Akron JFS office at 330-867-3388.