The Jewish Community Board of Akron has nearly met its $1.4 million 2022 annual campaign goal, having raised $1.1 million since its Nov. 4 kickoff.
This success is the result of a tight knit group of residents committed to strengthening the local Jewish community, the campaign’s co-chairs, Dianne Newman and David Stock, told the Akron Jewish News.
“Akronites are very Akron-centered,” Newman said. “We can’t look to other communities for assistance. So, it’s important we support all our agencies through the campaign.”
Stock agreed, referring to “the pride that we take here in Akron” in “developing and building our community.”
On Feb. 27, the campaign’s Super Sunday fundraising event will take place.
Newman and Stock said the campaign benefits Akron Jewish agencies and institutions, along with national and international programming. The campaign provides funding to local institutions including the Shaw JCC of Akron; The Lippman School, the Jewish day school that serves students through eighth grade; Jewish Family Service of Akron; Ohio Jewish Communities; both Kent State Hillel and University of Akron Hillel; and Rubber City Jews, a young professionals group. It also provides support to Akron’s Israeli sister city Kiryat Ekron.
During COVID-19, these agencies have become even more crucial, as organizations like JFS “did a lot of programming so that people weren’t so isolated,” Newman said.
Some of the JFS programs the campaign helped support included providing volunteers to help the elderly set up computers, and teaching them how to use Zoom and other technology so they could participate in virtual programming. JFS provided such programming two to three times a week, including chair yoga, travelogue movies with discussions afterward, book clubs and music programs. The campaign also helped support a pantry to provide food to the elderly.
Stock said there was a social connection between the younger and older members of the community during COVID-19 that speaks to the strength of the Jewish community in Akron. For example, a music student from Akron went to elderly residents’ driveways to play cello for them, he said.
The campaign fundraising also supports a program, J-Ticket, that is meant to make living Jewishly more affordable, Stock said.
J-Ticket provides, for an annual fee, access to a variety of programs at reduced costs. This includes the Mandel Early Childhood Education program at the Shaw JCC or The Lippman School, and the Shaw JCC traditional Jewish day camp or the Mandel ECE Summer Playhouse. It also includes membership at a participating synagogue. Families also receive a $250 program voucher gift card to be used for fees for any program, event or activity in the Akron Jewish community held by any participating Jewish organization, agency or synagogue in Akron.
“Not only does it make being part of Jewish life in Akron affordable, it helps develop the young adult community,” Stock said.
Beyond the annual fee, participants are also required to commit a minimum of $180 to the annual campaign.
There is also Silver J for Jewish Akron seniors, Newman said. That program provides low-income seniors with transportation and limited home maintenance assistance, such as fixing faucets, changing light bulbs and others.
These programs are not only supported by the campaign, but also through a $10 million gift from the late Albert and Janet Schultz, formerly of Akron, Newman said.
She said the campaign goal should be met as soon as the end of February, in part because of how supportive the community is.
“We still get contributions from people who grew up in Akron, but no longer live here or who have lived here for a period of time and moved to Florida or Arizona to the warm climates,” she said.
To learn more about J-Ticket, visit bit.ly/3g3dNmW.