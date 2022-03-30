Warning: This article contains offensive content. Reader discretion is advised.
A 26-year-old Kent man who has been identified as a one-time leader of the Akron-Canton Proud Boys chapter is being investigated for a possible hate crime by the FBI after he punched two women – one Black – after calling one of the women the N-word “bitch” in attacks on West Market Street in Akron.
Andrew Carlson Walls, the alleged perpetrator, was identified as vice president of the Akron-Canton chapter of the Proud Boys in 2019 by the Akron Beacon Journal.
The first victim was Cameron Morgan, 23, of Akron who is Black. The second victim was Sydnie Rosenfeld, 26, of Akron, who is white. Rosenfeld filed a report Feb. 28. On Rosenfeld’s professional website, she posted a video promoting a Jewish community center.
The Proud Boys espouses white supremacist ideology and has been involved in violent incidents across the country, according to James Pasch, Anti-Defamation League regional director in Cleveland.
The Feb. 27 incident was captured on video and that video was placed on Facebook by family members of one of the victims.
Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said in a Feb. 28 news release, “I am deeply concerned with, what clearly appears to be, a racially motivated assault in our city. ... The Akron Police Department has reached out to the FBI to determine if this assault rises to a federal hate crime. Hate has no place in our beloved city. We will use every resource at our disposal to bring anyone who engages in racially motivated or bias based crimes to justice. We stand united with the victim of this heinous assault and her family to ensure justice is served.”
Walls was released on $25,000 bond after pleading not guilty in Akron Municipal Court March 1 to simple assault and using weapons while intoxicated, first-degree misdemeanors. Judge Annalisa Williams placed an active temporary protective order against Walls to protect the victims.
Morgan told police she heard Walls yelling racial slurs prior to the assault.
“Morgan said she told Walls to ‘stop saying that,’” according to the police report. “Morgan stated Walls then told her ‘(N-word) bitch shut your mouth’ and punched her in the face.’”
After that, some people tackled Walls and Morgan attempted to break up the fight, she told police, the police report stated.
Walls then “grabbed (Morgan) by her hair, pulled her to the ground, and she ended up hitting her head,” the police report said.
Her bottom lip was split and she received a bruise under her right eye, according to the police report.
Morgan told police she saw that Walls had a gun and knife and reported that he was “very drunk.”
Morgan filed a lawsuit against Walls in Summit County Court of Common Pleas March 11. She is seeking both compensatory damages and punitive damages, each in excess of $25,000, attorneys fees, costs and other remedies.
“Immediately after Walls punched Morgan in the face, Walls punched Rosenfeld in the face,” according to the police report. “Rosenfeld had dental work done earlier in the day, so Rosenfeld stated she did not realize Walls punched her. Rosenfeld said her face is now sore from Walls punching her, too.”
Walls’ next pretrial conference was set for 11 a.m. April 1 at Akron Municipal Court. His lawyer, Kimberly Stout-Sherrer of Kimberly Stout-Sherrer Law, LLC in Akron, could not be reached for comment.
Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating.
“The Cleveland Federal Bureau of Investigation (Akron Office) has been in contact with the Akron Police Department regarding allegations of a recent hate crime that may have occurred in Akron,” Patrick Lentz special agent and public affairs officer for the Cleveland FBI wrote the Akron Jewish News in a March 7 email. “As ever, the FBI will begin a deliberate and full review of these allegations.”
He said that no further information can be provided at this time.
Pasch said the ADL had no independent confirmation of Walls’ ties to the Proud Boys, which has been implicated in both civil and criminal prosecution following the Jan. 6, 2021, storming and breach of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where he said more than 51 Proud Boys have been arrested.
The Proud Boys is “a right wing, extremist group with a violent agenda,” Pasch said. “They are misogynistic, Islamophobic transphobic and anti-immigration. And they have members that espouse white supremacist and antisemitic ideologies. And some of them they have some members that even engage with white supremacist groups.”
In summer 2021, Pasch said, the Proud Boys engaged in eight violent incidents across the country, “often against counter-protesters and included fighting with fists,” which he described as “their tradition.”
In addition, Pasch said, the Proud Boys have been using paintball guns, members have pulled people from cars and assaulted them, “because of their perceived membership in leftwing groups.
“They stifle freedom of speech, protest efforts with threats of violence,” Pasch said. “And they’ve inserted themselves in political events using their known history of violence to intimidate and attempt to quash opposing political viewpoints.”
Pasch said Proud Boys members have attended school board meetings “to participate in debates that have become mainstream on the right.”
The Proud Boys “continued providing ‘security’ at GOP events, “and they fight with counter-protesters outside of Planned Parenthood buildings.”
He said the group uses the social media platform Telegram, with a channel called White Chauvinist that posts white supremacist content and has 50,000 subscribers.
As to the Feb. 27 assaults, “The first thought that went through my head is, I really hope that she makes a full recovery,” Pasch said, referring to Morgan. “It was horrific. There’s no place for that level of violence in our communities. There’s just no place for it. It has to stop.”
This is a developing story.