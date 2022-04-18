Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Rain with some snow mixing in for the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.