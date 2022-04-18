When Joseph Kennedy was feted by The University of Akron on his 90th birthday in May 2018, Matt Wilson, then-president of the university, credited him with saving more than 6 million lives through his invention of the drug-eluding stent.
The polymer chemist’s granddaughter, Emma Kaufmann Rose, was in the audience.
“I got goosebumps,” she told the Akron Jewish News March 4. “I was like, I have to write this down. This is too good. I actually got the title idea, right then and there.”
Rose has just published the book that she spent 2½ years writing, inspired by that one phrase.
The book, “Saving Six Million: A Holocaust Memoir,” references both the victims of the Holocaust and the work her grandfather did decades later. She wrote the memoir by asking her grandparents questions.
Rose will be the guest speaker at the Akron-Summit Holocaust Commemoration and Award Ceremony in honor of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 26 in the main auditorium of the Akron-Summit County Public Library at 60 S. High St.
The event is free and open to the public. It is organized by the Akron-Summit Committee on Holocaust and Genocide Education.
“During COVID, we started doing family Zooms,” Rose said, explaining her method of research. “I have cousins in Arizona. They were unable to come to Cleveland and we were unable to go there, so we started doing a family Zoom every week.”
While Rose’s grandmother, Ingrid Kennedy, had spoken about her experience during the Holocaust, Rose’s grandfather had not.
“He started telling us stories,” said Rose, who lives in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland. “And he said, ‘I have to tell you the bad ones too,’ which is terrible to hear but also so, so important. And that’s where it started.”
Rose said she would “sneakily ask” her grandparents follow-up questions, such as names and dates. She did not tell them she was writing the memoir of their experiences during the Holocaust as well as their lives afterward until the hardcover volume was printed and bound. She presented the book to them at a family party on Chanukah as the last gift of the evening.
“We always do our presents. Our grandparents go last, and then they give their exciting gifts,” Rose said. “I was like, wait there’s one more thing. And so they opened it and they were like, ‘Saving Six Million,’ what is this? They were just kind of confused at first. And then a couple of weeks after that they gave me a box, kind of a thank-you gift with naturalization papers, very special jewelry, all these family heirlooms that are completely irreplaceable.”
Neither of Rose’s grandparents were in concentration camps.
Her grandfather, originally named Joszi Kaufmann, was born May 18, 1928, and hidden in his native Budapest during World War II.
Her grandmother, Ingeborg Hausen, was born Oct. 3, 1936, in Vienna and hidden in a convent in France during World War II as a child. She went by the name Marie Louise.
The two met after World War II at McGill University where he was a student and she came to a Bastille Day party for French-speaking Jews.
Rose, 26, was born in Cleveland, the daughter of Cynthia Kaufmann-Rose and Kyle Rose. She grew up in Solon attending Solon Chabad. She graduated from Otterbein University in Westerville, where she studied special education and psychology.
A behavioral specialist who works with children who have autism, she is pursuing her master’s degree at Cleveland State University in applied behavior analysis therapy.
Rose said keeping the book a surprise was “really hard for me.”
Harder still, she said, was listening to the stories.
“We asked my grandfather what’s the happiest memory of your father,” Rose said. “He only knew his father for a couple of years before he was taken by the Nazis. And that was the hardest story that I heard. And to write that down was really difficult.”
Another challenge, she said, was putting together the book.
“I’ve never had a baby,” she said. “I feel like this was the biggest thing that I’ve ever done. And I felt this sense afterwards of now what?”
On the cover of the book is a drawing of a netsuke, a counterweight for the sword hanging on a kimono. It was drawn by Rose’s sister, Clara Kaufmann Rose, and represents the collection of netsukes their grandparents have in their Akron home.
“There’s a whole chapter in the book about how our family is the counterweight to our grandparents’ trauma and history,” Emma Rose said. “The love we have for each other and our ability to maintain close connections with one another has become the counterweight for them and their experiences.”
In addition to her sister’s contribution, her brother, Jakob Rose, helped edit the book.
She said she wrote the book both for her family and for other adults and teenagers, for whom the book is geared.
“My grandmother is the most optimistic person. And I wanted to share that with the world,” she said. “Because it’s not just our story. It’s all of our responsibilities as Jews – second- and third-generation survivors – to share these stories.”