Emma Kaufmann Rose will be the guest speaker at the Akron-Summit Holocaust Commemoration and Award Ceremony in honor of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 26 in the main auditorium of the Akron-Summit County Public Library at 60 S. High St.
The event is free and open to the public. It is organized by the Akron-Summit Committee on Holocaust and Genocide Education.
The program will honor the victims of the Holocaust, present awards to the winners of the 34th Akron-Summit Holocaust Arts and Writing Contest for students in Summit County and further explore this year’s contest theme: Lessons of the Holocaust: Undeniable Stories of Survival. Winners will be announced in two divisions and two categories – written arts and visual arts. Entries for students in grades six to eight will be judged as Division I and entries for students in grades nine to 12 will be judged in Division II.
Rose, the Cleveland author of “Saving Six Million; A Holocaust Memoir,” is the true story of two hidden children of the Holocaust, Ingrid Kennedy and Joseph Kennedy, as recounted by their granddaughter. The memoir’s main characters, Joszi Kaufmann (Joseph Kennedy) born in Budapest, Hungary, in 1928 and Ingeborg Hausen (Ingrid Kennedy) born in Vienna, Austria, in 1936, are alive today and living in Akron.
The Akron-Summit Council on Holocaust & Genocide Education will sponsor the 34th year of the Akron-Summit Holocaust Arts and Writing Contest for students in Summit County in grades six to 12. The theme this year is “Lessons of the Holocaust: Undeniable Stories of Survival.”
For more information, visit akronsummitholocausteducation.org.