Beth El Congregation of Akron will hold its 41st annual raffle Feb. 13.
A $150 ticket entitles the participant to a brunch box for two and entry into a virtual live drawing at 12:30 p.m.
Brunch boxes must be reserved by email or telephone. Curbside pickup will be available from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13. The brunch box includes bagels, lox, cream cheese, rugelach, fresh fruit, salad and chocolate chip cookies.
Rob Minster, who serves on the raffle committee, said the raffle is a major piece of funding for Beth El each year.
“It’s been certainly our largest fundraiser over the last 40 years,” said Minster, estimating it has raised $1.25 million over the 40 years.
While the synagogue has launched other fundraisers, “none as continually successful as the raffle,” Minster told the Akron Jewish News.
He said before the COVID-19 pandemic, the raffle was part of a larger in-person event including a brunch, a silent auction and a Super Bowl betting opportunity.
“We don’t raise that much from the silent auction and certainly not much from the Super Bowl squares,” he said.
Minster said the synagogue couldn’t hold the silent auction in-person either in 2021 or in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We really were hoping to be able to return to an in-person event this year, but we held off as long as we felt we could and determined that relying on an in-person event would be not wise and too difficult to switch to a different format at the last minute,” he said.
In addition, he said Beth El relies on the support of its members, the general Jewish community in Akron and beyond.
“A lot of the tickets are sold outside of the Jewish community,” he said. “We have members who have friends and others who have business connections that they sold tickets to over the years and certainly ... many of those folks have won over the years. We could not survive just on the generosity of Beth El members. I think success has come because we have had ... broader support. Part of it is because the brunch itself has been very good and well attended.”
To RSVP, call 330-864-2105, ext .118, or email rafflebrunch@gmail.com.
Checks may be made payable to Beth El Congregation and mailed to Rob Minster, 1980 E. Woodland Drive, Akron, OH 44313.