Bober Markey Fedorovich in Fairlawn recently added several professionals to its regional CPA and advisory firm.
The new team members include Cori Rich, who will be a manager in the firm’s tax practice division. Rich brings more than seven years of finance, leadership and Big 4 accounting experience serving a variety of clients, including real estate partnerships, family offices, high-net-worth individuals and trusts and served as champion for new technology implementation and process improvements, according to a news release. She specializes in tax compliance and consulting for closely held businesses and their owners and has extensive experience serving partnership, S-corporation, individual and trust clients, the release said.
Other hires are: Connor Bast, Eden Copley, Kaitlyn Eades and Sarah Rexrode as staff accountants, assurance and advisory; Katelyn Garlitz and Dakota Dunwiddie, staff accountants, tax services, and Breanna Wilson, staff accountant, business advisory services.
The company is at 3421 Ridgewood Road, Suite 300.