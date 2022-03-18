Bober Markey Fedorovich bmf logo

Bober Markey Fedorovich in Fairlawn recently added several professionals to its regional CPA and advisory firm.

The new team members include Cori Rich, who will be a manager in the firm’s tax practice division. Rich brings more than seven years of finance, leadership and Big 4 accounting experience serving a variety of clients, including real estate partnerships, family offices, high-net-worth individuals and trusts and served as champion for new technology implementation and process improvements, according to a news release. She specializes in tax compliance and consulting for closely held businesses and their owners and has extensive experience serving partnership, S-corporation, individual and trust clients, the release said.

Other hires are: Connor Bast, Eden Copley, Kaitlyn Eades and Sarah Rexrode as staff accountants, assurance and advisory; Katelyn Garlitz and Dakota Dunwiddie, staff accountants, tax services, and Breanna Wilson, staff accountant, business advisory services.

The company is at 3421 Ridgewood Road, Suite 300.

