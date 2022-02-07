Registration is open for Camp JCC, which will be held from June 6 to Aug. 12.

Different experiences are provided on a weekly and biweekly basis to ensure children in kindergarten through fifth grade can experience everything Camp JCC has to offer.

Cost is $240 for Shaw JCC members and $330 for nonmembers per week. Early-bird pricing through Feb. 17 includes a discount of $20 per week. Also, anyone who joins the JCC now can save $60 per week. To register, visit bit.ly/32lco85.

Arts and crafts, swimming, free choice, structured-themed activities and physical education will take place throughout the day.

The Shaw JCC is at 750 White Pond Drive in Akron.

