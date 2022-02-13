The 12th annual Chippewa Lake Polar Bear Jump and 5K Run/Walk will take place Feb. 19 starting at the Village Inn Chippewa Lake at 5875 Longacre Lane.
The theme for the 2022 fundraiser is “Chippy is Back” to commemorate the event’s return to in-person format. Last year, the event raised over $50,000 for local charities and low-income families in the area. This year’s fundraiser has five charity fundraising components, including a 5K run/walk and polar plunge participation, sponsorships, a charity raffle, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
For donation and registration information, visit chippewalakelions.com.