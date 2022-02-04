The Jewish Community Board of Akron board of trustees unanimously voted to appoint Daniel Blain as its CEO. He will succeed Todd Polikoff and interim CEO David Koch and will assume responsibilities as soon as next week, according to a Feb. 4 news release.
Blain will lead and serve as the voice of the Akron Jewish community to “preserve, perpetuate, and enhance Jewish life in Akron,” the release signed by JCBA board chair Thom Mandel said. “He will work to cultivate a culture of collaboration among donors, key stakeholders, lay leaders, professional staff, volunteers and the Schultz Campus agencies. Outside of the campus, Blain will serve as the voice of the organized Akron Jewish community, creating and supporting connections and relationships with Summit County organizations, the broader non-Jewish community, Israel and our overseas partners.”
Mandel added in his letter to the Schultz Campus, “Daniel will bring a wealth of fundraising experience to our JCBA. He already has deep connections in our Akron Jewish community and is well respected across Northeast Ohio. We are very fortunate to have found Daniel in our search and to have been able to bring him on-board. I am looking forward to working with him.”
Blain served a number of roles over 23 years with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland including as director of community relations, campaign director and senior vice president. Most recently, he was vice president for advancement at Northeast Ohio Medical University and president of the NEOMED Foundation. Blain participated also in the Mandel Executive Development Program of the Jewish Federation of North America. He has served on many boards and committees within Northeast Ohio with organizations such as the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Circle Health Services/Centers for Families and Children and the Fund for Our Economic Future.
Blain, who is married to Miriam Rosenberg and has two adult children, Max and Ruby, received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master of social work from Washington University and a master of arts in Jewish Communal Service from Hebrew Union College.
“I am thrilled to welcome Daniel Blain to the campus leadership team and excited to see the impact that he will make on the Akron Jewish community, especially within the Schultz Campus,” Mandel concluded in the announcement.