The Akron Art Museum Board of Directors recently unanimously appointed Jon Fiume as its new John S. Knight director and CEO.
Fiume has been responsible for leading the museum since he assumed the role of interim director in May 2020. During that time, he focused on staffing several leadership roles and rebuilding the curatorial department, according to a news release.
“In choosing Jon, the board felt strongly that his achievements creating a healthy work environment for the staff, stabilizing the organization, and his continued focus on strengthening community relationships together with the museum’s growth were of the utmost importance,” according to the release.