A third-generation executive at GOJO Industries Inc., Marcella Kanfer Rolnick learned a lot from her predecessors. Her great-aunt and uncle, Goldie and Jerry Lippman, founded the company, which is the maker of Purell sanitizing products, in 1946 when women who worked stateside during World War II couldn’t get their hands cleaned properly.
With the help of a chemistry professor at Kent State University, Jerry Lippman created a solution that worked against difficult soils and was safe for skin.
“They really started the business to solve an important human problem,” Kanfer Rolnick, executive chair of GOJO, told the Akron Jewish News. “And today, we are still solving important human problems related to keeping people healthy and well.”
Seventy-five years later, GOJO is set to celebrate its longevity and service to the community under Kanfer Rolnick. Joe Kanfer, Kanfer Rolnick’s father, was named president in the mid-1970s, while Kanfer Rolnick was named chief executive chair in 2018. She said she was able to work with Jerry Lippman prior to his death in 2005 at age 92.
As a 16-year-old, Kanfer Rolnick was able to visit the factory floor during school breaks, where she would build dispensers. She also worked in the microbiology lab and in market research as summer break jobs.
As Kanfer Rolnick grew older into a full-time professional, she would spend time with Lippman, hearing stories of times that he had to make difficult calls or take a risk, and whether that risk paid off or not. She described him as a “cheerleader” for everyone he worked with.
Kanfer Rolnick cited a quote Lippman used and that is still shared around the organization: “Everything I know, I learned from someone else.”
“He was curious and he understood other people,” said Kanfer Rolnick, a member of Romemu Brooklyn, which she co-founded in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Anshe Sfard-Revere Road Synagogue in Bath Township. “He saw the dignity in other people, he knew that he could learn something from them, and therefore be better, smarter and more successful in business. So he instilled that curiosity and that commitment to inherent dignity in me.”
Born and solidified in Akron, Kanfer Rolnick said GOJO’s roots are in the history of Akron, with the rubber industry giving it a start. The headquarters are still there.
With about 2,400 employees, Kanfer Rolnick said the company’s purpose-driven mindset allows it to attract and retain the best talent.
“I feel tremendous pride that I get to work with the best people in the industry,” Kanfer Rolnick said. “And every day we are innovating, we are creative, we are problem solving, we are living our values, we are putting the inherent dignity of all people out there for us to strive to serve their needs.”
GOJO is perhaps as important as ever as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on through the United States and the world. Kanfer Rolnick said GOJO produced over three times as much Purell product in 2020 as it had in 2019 in response to the onset of the pandemic. The company also grown, going from one headquarters and two manufacturing and distribution centers to six facilities.
“It was comforting to be able to wake up in the morning knowing that our company was part of the response to a global pandemic,” Kanfer Rolnick said.
Kanfer Rolnick said unfortunately, the need for products that help keep people healthy is not going to go away. She said GOJO delivered an “astronomical amount” of over 140 billion uses of sanitizer, surface spray and wipes over the past few years.
GOJO has partnered with a number of nonprofit organizations in the Akron community for years, such as Akron Children’s Hospital and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. Kanfer Rolnick said GOJO is committed to the local community and being part of the core infrastructure to support a healthy community.
Kanfer Rolnick’s family has supported The Lippman School in Akron, a multicultural Jewish community school. She attended the school in the early 1980s, along with her siblings. Kanfer Rolnick has also supported the nonprofit American Jewish World Service, a human rights organization that takes commitment to Jewish values and helps the developing world realize their human rights.
Kanfer Rolnick said an important piece of advice in getting to where she is today is being clear on your values and the kind of people that you want to spend time with, whether it be in business or philanthropy.
“It’s really important to be able to have internal alignment between the work that you do, the values that you hold, and the people you surround yourself with,” Kanfer Rolnick said.
At the beginning of 2020, GOJO launched the Goldie Fund, which as part of the GOJO Gives Back Campaign helps team members address urgent needs that were unforeseen.
Kanfer Rolnick said this commitment to the dignity of all people informs everything that her family does, their commitment to GOJO and to being purpose driven.
“I learned from Jerry and Joe the importance of giving back and of living our values, not just through business but also through tzedakah,” Kanfer Rolnick said. “And it’s very important. It’s a significant part of my life and hopefully the legacy that I’m passing down to my children.”
While GOJO relishes in its successes, it looks forward to the next 75 years.