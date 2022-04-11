The Jewish Community Board of Akron issue a statement in the wake of the killings in Tel Aviv April 7.
“Jewish Akron is distraught by yesterday’s horrific terror attack that claimed the lives of childhood friends Eitam Megini and Tomer Morad. Megini was planning for his wedding and Morad recently finished his degree. Also killed in the attack was Barak Lufan, age 35, a father of three and a Paralympics kayaking coach. May their memories be for a blessing.
“This continues a recent wave of terror where Israelis are being targeted, with 14 lives lost in the past three weeks. The Jewish Community Board of Akron condemns and deplores yet another senseless act of terror against our brothers and sisters in Israel. We pray for the recovery of the injured and send our condolences to the families of the victims. We will continue to advocate for the safety and security of Israeli citizens and of Jews everywhere.”