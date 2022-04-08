The Jewish Community Board of Akron reacted quickly to the crisis in Ukraine after the Russian invasion Feb. 24, by approving an emergency, advance allocation of $50,000 from its 2022 annual campaign to address Jewish community and other humanitarian needs in Ukraine.
“Like many in the Greater Akron community, the Jewish community is saddened and distressed by the events that have become reality in the Ukraine and feels a responsibility to step up and help in some way,” JCBA said in a statement.
“Jewish Akron has joined the Jewish Federations of North America’s $20 million emergency campaign to provide humanitarian assistance to vulnerable Jewish populations living in Ukraine. Funds will be allocated through Jewish federations’ overseas partners, The Jewish Agency for Israel, The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee and World ORT, to provide critical help where it is needed most and support to protect and safeguard Ukraine’s Jewish community as well as Jews in neighboring countries.”
JCBA said in the statement the funds will support urgent necessities of vulnerable Jewish populations, community security, temporary housing for displaced persons, emergency needs in Jewish schools and aliyah-related assistance.
“Throughout history, the Jewish community is often caught in the crossfire,” Thom Mandel, board chair of JCBA, said in the statement. “I’m proud that Jewish Akron has recognized the gravity of the moment. When an emergency erupts, we are positioned to meet the challenges of Jewish people and communities around the world.”
There are about 200,000 members of Ukraine’s Jewish community, including many elderly Holocaust survivors. The community has close to 300 Jewish organizations dispersed over some 100 towns and cities.
“It is a rapidly changing situation, and we recognize that the needs may grow in scope and urgency,” JCBA CEO Daniel S. Blain said in the statement. “We are encouraging community members to make a new or additional gift to the 2022 annual campaign, which not only addresses a range of local needs but provides a critical lifeline to help protect and safeguard Jewish communities – including the assistance we can provide to our family in Ukraine. We pray for safety for all, and for a speedy end to the hostilities.”
To date, the 2022 annual campaign has raised over $1.2 million, according to the statement.
To learn more about how to help, visit jewishakron.org.