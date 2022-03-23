Magician and author Joshua Jay’s appearance as part of the Mandel Jewish Center’s Cleveland Jewish Book Festival has been rescheduled for April 3.
Jay, who was born and raised in Canton and was a member of Temple Israel in Canton, was originally scheduled to discuss his book, “How Magicians Think: Misdirection, Deception and Why Magic Matters,” on Jan. 8, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
His appearance at the Mandel JCC will include a full magic show, followed by a Q&A session.
“We’re going to start with a full stage show full of magic and mentalism,” Jay wrote in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “Then, we’ll do a Q and A all about magic and the craft of designing miracles.”
Jay, who lives in New York City, said he first became interested in magic after his dad did a trick for him when he was 7 years old, but didn’t tell him how it was done. Since that fateful trick, he said he has been hooked.
He said some of his greatest achievements have been performing for former President Bill Clinton, performing at former President Barack Obama’s Inaugural Ball, winning the World Magic Seminar and being named Magician of the Year by the Society of American Magicians.
“But truly, it means much more to me to create a really slick new trick or make a discovery that improves my show a little bit,” he wrote.
Jay has performed in more than 100 countries and appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, “The Late Show” with James Corden and Penn & Teller’s, “Fool Us,” in which he successfully fooled the duo. He also starred in his own off-Broadway magic show, “Six Impossible Things,” has consulted on illusions for “Game of Thrones,” and helped the U.S. Postal Service with its “Art of Magic” postage stamps.
A bestselling author, he is the author of “Magic: The Complete Course” and “Big Magic for Little Hands.”
“I was an English Major at Ohio State, and I’ve always loved reading and writing,” Jay wrote about his career as an author. “This is my way of combining my two great loves: magic and writing.”
He will be discussing his book “How Magicians Think” at the Mandel JCC, which is not a how-to or how-do-they-do-it magic book, rather it is a series of short, lively essays about the making and psychology behind illusions and the characters who create them.
“Anyone who loves learning about how to do things at a high level might find this book of interest,” Jay wrote. “It’s a book for people who love magic and want to know a little more about it. It doesn’t teach any trick. It’s a celebration of everything fascinating about magic and magicians.”