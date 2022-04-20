Kent State University Downtown Gallery is hosting the exhibition “This Is Home: Recent Paintings by Luanne Redeye,” through May 14.
The School of Art Collection and Galleries at Kent State opened the exhibit as part of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read events, organized in part by a partnership with the Massillon Museum. Luanne Redeye grew up on the Allegany Indian Reservation. It is from there where she draws inspiration incorporating community and family members into her paintings, which gives her works a strong personal and emotional component, according to a news release.
The KSU Downtown Gallery is at 141 East Main St. in Kent.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3IhEeRp.