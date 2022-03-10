Michael Mage will take the stage at Anshe Sfard Revere Road Synagogue in Bath March 17, the day of Purim, to deliver magic, mind reading and illusions.
His appearance will cap an evening devoted to celebrating Judaism’s most raucous holiday.
The theme of the synagogue’s event this year will be “Marvelous Superhero Purim” subtitled “Super Jew A Night of Heroic Adventure.”
The event starts at 5 p.m. with a multimedia Megillah reading followed by a cocktail hour and Purim dinner.
The evening will also feature live music, dancing, an open bar, a costume runway show for children and adults and a buffet dinner.
Suggested attire? Purim heroes and superheroes.
Rabbi Moshe Sasonkin, spiritual leader of Anshe Sfard, said he is holding the event in the tradition of his parents, Kayla Sasonkin and the late Rabbi Mendy Sasonkin.
“When they started working with the shul, you know Purim was obviously in their eyes one of the very important programs to focus on. You know there’s a lot of joy, and a lot of happiness, and it brings a lot of vigor to the community. From the beginning, they started creating a very big program.”
Sasonkin said the family chose themes to make it interesting.
“We started calling it our annual Purim Around the World,” Sasonkin said.
In past years, the celebration has featured Purim in different countries.
“We did Purim at sea, like underwater,” he said. “We did Purim in outer space. So this year we were thinking of a nice Purim to do, and as we were talking about all the superheroes of Purim, we said, why not do superhero Purim?”
Sasonkin said he tries to “create the space within that theme,” and this year will be no different.
“When you enter the building, you really feel like you’re connecting to the theme,” he said. “We decorate the whole place.”
Everyone will listen to the Megillah with a computerized slide show to illustrate the Megillah.
There will be crafts for children, followed by dinner.
“In general, we like to collaborate We invite everyone to participate,” Sasonkin said. “We’ve always had community-wide participation.”
In past years, the average attendance has been 200 to 300. In 2020, the week prior to Ohio’s shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 150.
In 2021, Sasonkin said, the theme was Purim at the Circus outdoors with 100 people attending, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s hard to know what to expect this year,” he said. “We’ve had very successful in-person events recently that were done nicely and safely. We expect it to be a nice crowd.”