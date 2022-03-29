The children in pre-kindergarten at Mandel Early Childhood Center at the Shaw JCC have been counting the days of school since their first day together in September, 2021.
Leading up to the big day, the children have learned to count to 100 by counting in 10’s.
Children enjoyed their 100th-day celebration by sharing their own collection of 100 items, stacking 100 cups, doing 100 exercises and counting out a 100-piece snack.
“The 100th day of school is a much-anticipated milestone that represents progress, development and achievement,” Kim Garra, ECE director. said in a news release.