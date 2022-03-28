Maplewood at Twinsburg recently received a best of senior living award in 2022 by A Place for Mom, an online ratings and reviews site for senior care providers in North America.
The other two Ohio Maplewood Senior Living communities, Maplewood at Chardon and Maplewood at Cuyahoga, received the same honor. The three were among 11 Maplewood Senior Living communities to receive the distinction. The other eight are in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
The company was also recognized as the 2022 best of senior living customer engagement award.
“Providing an unmatched care and service experience that far exceeds expectations is of utmost importance to the team at Maplewood, and receiving positive reviews from our residents and their families confirms we are fulfilling that commitment.,” Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living and Inspīr, said in a news release. “We are deeply humbled to be honored with 11 Best of Senior Living award-winning communities and look forward to continuing our commitment to delivering an unparalleled level of service to our residents and their families.”
A Place for Mom is in its ninth year of hosting the best of senior living awards.
Five communities in Connecticut, Maplewood at Danbury, Maplewood at Newton, Maplewood at Orange, Maplewood at Southport and Maplewood at Stony Hill, as well as three communities in Massachusetts, Maplewood at Mayflower Place, Maplewood at Weston and Maplewood at Mill Hill, are among the awarded communities.