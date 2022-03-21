As Daniel S. Blain looks to the future of Jewish Akron, he hopes to “broaden the definition of community” and build on its strengths, the new CEO of the Jewish Community Board of Akron told the Akron Jewish News.
Blain, who started his position Feb. 8, called Akron’s infrastructure “pretty amazing,” pointing to The Lippman School, Akron’s three synagogues and the Shaw JCC at the Schultz Campus. JCBA oversees both the JCC and The Lippman School.
Blain succeeds Todd Polikoff and interim CEO David Koch, the former JCBA CEO until he retired in December 2018 after 11 years and returned as a part-time independent consultant in July 2021. Polikoff stepped down in June 2021 to become COO of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County in Boca Raton, Fla.
“The campus currently is a physical hub where there’s a lot of activity, but it’s not the only activity,” Blain told the Akron Jewish News. “I would hope people would recognize that JCBA brings value to the entire community.”
A second objective, he said, will be “to make sure we have the financial resources we need to do the things we want to do. And some of that is stuff that isn’t particularly fun, but it’s really important – like making sure that the pool roof isn’t caving in and ensuring that there’s adequate security on campus and in the community.
“I think the people who live here know what they have, although they might not appreciate how special it is. And I think of building on that and really making the Akron Jewish community a place where people want to be because it’s something very special, I would say is a prime objective,” Blain said.
Blain worked for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood for 23 years from 1989 to 2013. He served as annual campaign director for eight years in addition to other roles. He last worked as one of two senior vice presidents under then-President Stephen H. Hoffman.
He will be the point person for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s population study in the Akron area. He estimates there are 1,800 to 2,500 Jews in Akron.
“And that’s, again, I think a really important step to get a better sense not only of the numbers and where people are added to the community ... but also what people in the community want, need or are looking for, how they want to connect,” Blain said. ”So I think being part of that demographic study is going to provide some really valuable data for us to use for planning.”
Having served in several roles at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Blain’s first exposure to Akron was when he was director of community relations and Kent State University brought in a controversial speaker.
Blain could not recall the name of the speaker.
“And the Cleveland community works together with the Akron community – because Kent State was kind of a shared location – to kind of help figure out what’s the best way to respond,” he said. “So that gave me my first exposure to the Akron community.”
He then served as vice president for advancement at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown from 2013 to 2021.
While there, he learned “a lot more about Akron” and had the opportunity to meet leaders in the Akron Jewish community.
He said he learned that the Akron community has “a strong kind of community ethic, a strong philanthropic spirit” and is “a warm and welcoming place.” So, when the CEO position opened, “It definitely caught my attention.”
Thom Mandel, president of the JCBA board of trustees, said he was aware of Blain, but the two had never met until the search.
“He came to us with very good recommendations,” Mandel told the AJN. “I talked to his former employer in Cleveland, was told wonderful things about him. And so far, now that he and I are getting to know each other, I’m finding that all those things appear to be true, which is always good. And he is settling in, in a very organized way. …
He’s almost doing his own onboarding. He just knows exactly what he needs to be doing, which is fabulous.”
Blain was hired from a pool of “about 15 serious candidates,” Mandel said, and he was one of three finalists interviewed.
Mandel said he hopes Blain will be able to solidify the organizational structure of JCBA “before we take on special projects.”
“We need somebody in charge of Jewish programs,” Mandel said. “We need somebody who can look after the needs of our campus. We need to have better communication with our community members. We need to tell our story better.”
Mandel said he hopes Blain can reinvigorate the annual campaign (for Jewish needs), which he said has “been stagnant for a number of years,” coming in at about $1.3 million.
In addition, Mandel said he hopes Blain “can bring our synagogues together so that we’re doing events with everybody involved and get the entire community interested in being a community.”
A Cleveland native, Blain is the son of Sylvia and Michael Blain. The family moved to Indianapolis when Daniel was 6. He attended Hasten Hebrew Academy and graduated from North Central High School and held his bar mitzvah at Congregation B’nai Torah, all in Indianapolis.
Growing up there, he said, might resemble the experience of growing up in Akron in terms of its “small but very active Jewish community.”
“Youth group was a big focus: USY, BBYO, NCSY to some degree became kind of a center of my social life,” he said. “So while my friends weren’t exclusively Jewish, many, many were.”
Blain graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, where he majored in business. He completed a double master’s program in social work and Jewish communal service at Washington University and Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Los Angeles.
While Blain said he is unaware of any personal experience with antisemitism, his father was born in Czechoslovakia and survived the Holocaust through “a series of very smart and sometimes fortunate decisions.”
“Even though he didn’t speak about it a lot in the family, that was always kind of an undercurrent, just a frame of who we were and who I would become,” Blain said.
Blain has been to Israel about 20 times. His first time was prior to his senior year of high school on a United Synagogue Youth pilgrimage.
“Israel is kind of a prime source of Jewish motivation for me,” he said, adding one of his brothers made aliyah and became a rabbi there.
“Probably the seminal Israel experience that really changed things for me was before my senior year in college,” Blain said, referring to his second time in Israel. “I spent the summer in Beit Shemesh, which was Indianapolis’ Project Renewal community. And I lived with Israeli families. I worked in the day camp and with different kids’ programming, and it really kind of cemented for me both a love of Israel, but also that I wanted to do something Jewish community focused as a career.”
He said he appreciated the warmth and love of the families he met in Israel, many of them from Yemen and Morocco, and that he enjoyed seeing the country.
He also met his first cousins and aunt and uncle, who had grown up in the Soviet Union and later immigrated to Israel.
“Being caught behind the Iron Curtain had all sorts of impacts on their lives, generally not so positive ones,” Blain said. “And to be able to see them in Israel and experience kind of what Israel represented in a very personal way, was really also a very powerful experience for me. And so there’s definitely a sense of familiarity and home when I go there, and I just find it incredibly uplifting.”
Blain met his wife, Miriam Rosenberg, at the Federation. They were married by Rabbi Joshua Skoff of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike at the Manor House at Squire Valleevue Farm in Hunting Valley. They raised their two children, Max and Ruby, in Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights. The family lives in Lakewood and attends services at Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst.
Blain said he views his role of CEO as a facilitator.
“It’s not about what I’m going to do,” he said. “It’s what I can help the community define as goals and do together. And I’m excited because I’ve met so far, wonderful people who are committed to the cause, who are open to trying to elevate what we do. And I think there’s tremendous potential here. So even though it’s a small community, I think it’s a mighty community with great resources, and I think has the potential to remain something very special.”