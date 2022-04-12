Benjamin P. Pfouts was hired by Kisling, Nestico & Redick as a new attorney in its Fairlawn office.
Pfouts has spent his entire career representing those who have been injured or wronged due to the careless and reckless actions of others and has tried cases in courts throughout Northern and Central Ohio, according to a news release.
He has been recognized by Super Lawyers Magazine as a Rising Star and by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys as a top 10 Personal Injury Attorney Under 40.
The Fairlawn office is at 3412 W. Market St.
Founded in 2005, the firm has 11 locations and more than 30 attorneys and 100 support staff.