Rubber City Jews will hold in-person events to celebrate Lag b’Omer and to prepare for Passover as it returns to in-person programming following programming hiatus as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The April 10 pre-Passover picnic with students from The University of Akron Hillel will be held as the group looks forward to cultivating a stronger relationship with Hillel at The University of Akron and Kent State University through joint programming and member-student outreach, according to a news release.
In addition, Rubber City Jews will host a Lag b’Omer bonfire May 19.
Founded in 2013 by 11 young Jewish professionals seeking community, Rubber City Jews is open to individuals, couples, families and college students. All are welcome: Jewish, non-Jewish, interfaith, undecided or unaffiliated, for anyone who wants to celebrate Jewish culture and build community. The group works in partnership with and in support of the Jewish Community Board of Akron, the Sands-Rogovy Fund, and the Albert L. and Janet A. Schultz Endowment Fund for Jewish Programming.
Leora Cohen is president and Rachel Osherow is program director of Rubber City Jews.
Along with most in-person programming, its membership program – the RCJ-Ticket– was put on hold during the pandemic, but will return in the coming months. RCJ membership allows for free attendance to most RCJ programs and also offers low-cost or free admittance for many programs in the Jewish community and Greater Akron.