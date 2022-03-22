The 2022 Campus Gala at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life in Akron will be held May 12 at the Shaw JCC Auditorium at 750 White Pond Drive in Akron.
The gala will honor the Schultz Campus employees. There will be a special commemoration for employees who have served the campus community for more than 20 years.
They are: Michelle Benvie, Rick Davis, Lawrence Hendershot, Julie LeFever, Elaine Terrell, Ayelet Torem, Debbie Zelin, Diane Galizio, Ceil Cohen, Susan Brady, Jody Faught, Elaine Morrison, Linda Brotsky, Lisa Pesantez, Janice Epstein and Sarah Greenblatt.
Cocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30. Babysitting will be available with activities, crafts and snacks.
General ticket is $125 and Heart & Soul Patron ticket $180.
For more information, visit shawjcc.org.