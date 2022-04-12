Senior living facilities throughout Northeast Ohio plan to provide residents a more normal observance of Passover this year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rabbi Akiva Feinstein, director of spiritual living at Menorah Park in Beachwood; Kelly Jo Hinrichs, vice president of marketing for Resort Lifestyle Communities in Hudson; and Steve Rachilson, creator of the program for Jewish living at Vitalia Active Adult Community at Montrose in Copley, said their respective facilities will be offering various activities for Passover.
For the past two years, Menorah Park relied on virtual and smaller group activities for Passover, Feinstein said. This year, residents can attend a larger concert with masks and social distancing as well as smaller communal seders in their pavilions. On the last day of Passover, there will be a synagogue service.
It feels wonderful to be able to provide seniors with a more normal experience, Feinstein said. Since Passover is often a social and family holiday, it is something that residents missed through the pandemic.
“I think that the residents themselves miss their families,” he said. “They miss the socialization among their fellow residents. So, we hope that we will be able to eat and sing and be joyous together in a group which is so amazing.”
The rapidly changing COVID guidelines impact how the festivities will be handled, Feinstein said. As of now, family of the residents will not be invited to the seder, but can visit during the week to celebrate and join the entertainment activities.
“We’re being very careful because these are significant health issues and we want to protect our residents,” he said, “But also we’re keenly aware that the spiritual and social opportunities our folks have missed are so important. So whenever we can accommodate them and it’s safe and appropriate, we really want to.”
Each facility under the Resort Lifestyle Communities umbrella will be handling Passover slightly differently, Hinrichs said. In general, facilities such as the Hudson Meadows Retirement Community will be offering meals throughout Passover as well as telling the Passover story in their theater. Some facilities will provide spring cleaning and Passover desserts for their residents.
Sharing the Passover story could be educational to residents who are not as familiar with the traditions, Hinrichs said.
“It’s just really cool to watch the collaboration and sharing of information as our seniors age,” she said.
COVID protocol varies depending on the location, Hinrichs said. Each facility will follow state and local guidelines when celebrating Passover. These guidelines can also affect if family can be involved in the celebrations.
While Passover gives residents a specific reason to celebrate, seniors should be celebrating every day, Hinrichs said.
“They’ve raised the generations behind them and we owe it to them to be sure that they’re spending their time in love and compassion and open-heartedness,” she said.
Vitalia Active Adult Community will be handling Passover in a similar manner as last year, Rachilson said. Since many residents spend Passover with their families, the events will take place on April 13.
Residents of the Montrose facility will be transported by car to the Solon location for the program, he said. Attendees will discuss the Passover story as well as the importance of the holiday.
Rachilson said his favorite part of the event is hearing residents talk about their memories of seders from years ago.
“It’s remarkable how people talk about seders of past and people listen to these stories and then they tell [their] stories,” he said.
Residents can also have an eight day supply of matzah for the actual days of Passover, Rachilson said.
These celebrations will be held under the same COVID protocol as Vitalia’s Shabbat services, he said. These guidelines include social distancing in a large room with optional masks. Like last year, families are not invited to these gatherings due to the pandemic.
Passover celebrations give residents a sense of community and identity, Rachilson said.
“It’’s very important for Jewish residents that live in the same buildings to really express their own religious pride by having their own holidays,” he said. “Vitalia has done a wonderful job of encouraging Jewish cultural and religious expression in their buildings.”
Madisyn Woodring is a freelance writer.