The Shaw JCC of Akron offers programming options for all ages from preschool to senior adults.
For older members, senior adult program coordinator Julie LeFever told the Akron Jewish News that programming and clubs range from activities like bridge and mahjong to coffee and conversation, a retired men’s club and health talks facilitated by Brookdale, an assisted and independent living community in Akron. Akron seniors also can sign up for a monthly cooking class where they can take a dish home each month, or a spice club, where a monthly spice is chosen and members create a dish to bring to the next meeting to share using that spice.
“Some of these activities have been ongoing for many years,” said LeFever, who has been with the Shaw JCC for 23 years.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she said programming used to be even more varied and included larger gatherings, trips and more hands-on activities. But, the benefit of Shaw JCC’s current senior programming is that group sizes can be easily limited and there is a level of flexibility in the chosen activities, she said.
“They’re easy to cancel if we need to, and I can limit group sizes,” LeFever said. “We’re trying to be extremely flexible right now. Up until all of this happened, we did trips too. I just don’t want to expose the seniors more than I have to.”
Shaw JCC also has a Silver Sneakers program, which offers expanded healthy living programs for older adults. Individuals who are age 65 and older and Medicare-eligible may qualify for Silver Sneakers and receive a free membership to the JCC. Silver Sneakers programming ranges from personal training, massage therapy and fitness to memory and concentration activities. Members are also able to enjoy other programming like hiking, dining out, playing cards and watching movies, according to the Shaw JCC website.
“The seniors come into exercise and just can’t believe what we have here,” LeFever said. “They’re just amazed we have so much going on. It’s about letting them get to know each other and form friendships. We’re so much more than a gym. We offer socialization for a great group of people at a great place.”
She said she does most of her recruiting from classes at the JCC, but said all interested Akron seniors can participate in any of their senior offerings.
“I’m just trying new things and seeing what works,” she said.