The Shaw JCC in Akron is seeking Jewish teenage athletes to compete in the JCC Maccabi Games as part of the Ohio delegation competing from July 31 to Aug. 5 in San Diego.
The Olympic-style sporting event for Jewish teens ages 13 to 16 is held every summer and more than 2,000 athletes from delegations across North America, Europe, Latin America, Israel and elsewhere attend the competition. Sports include baseball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, dance, esports, flag football, girls’ volleyball, golf, ice hockey, boys’ and girls’ soccer, swimming, table tennis and tennis.
Athletes can compete in team or individual sports and participate in social activities and social action projects rooted in Jewish values while at the event. Program highlights include sports competition, community service, global Jewish connections, hangtime, opening ceremonies, evening events and host family night.
The event is hosted by JCC Association of North America in partnership with Maccabi World Union, Maccabi Canada and Maccabi USA/Sports for Israel.
For more information and to register, contact Lynsey Heffern at lheffern@shawjcc.org.