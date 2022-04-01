Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens opened for the season April 1, with “Entertaining: You’re Invited” as this year’s theme explores the many notable events and social gatherings hosted by the Seiberlings from 1915 through the 1930s, with a focus on the important role played by the domestic staff.
Guided tours return after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a full schedule of public programs and special events.
In April, guests who buy a tour ticket and donate a nonperishable food item when they arrive in admissions will receive a second ticket at no charge. All food collected will be donated to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank.
The exhibit in the Manor House showcases how the estate was used for family gatherings and celebrations, as well as fundraisers, musical performances and lectures. The exhibit also examines the key role of the domestic staff, and how they orchestrated an event at Stan Hywet Hall, displaying the practical and logistical side of entertaining in a large home during the early part of the 20th century. For more information, visit stanhywet.org.