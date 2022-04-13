Summit Artspace is searching for artists to enroll in its Artist Entrepreneurship Institute in May. AEI is a multi-week course for artists designed to help them grow their businesses.
Artists of all disciplines are invited to engage in seven sessions covering 12 topics that encourage peer-to-peer learning under the direction of experts in business, marketing, finance and sales, benefiting from instruction in strategic planning, financial management and communications expertise.
AEI will be held Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. between May 3 to May 24 at Summit Artspace at 140 E. Market St. in Akron.
Registration will close on April 30. The standard registration fee is $150, but scholarships are available for the artist to self-select at registration. Space is limited to 30 participants.
To register, visit summitartspace.org.