The Jewish Community Board of Akron made a last-minute change to its Super Sunday plans, shifting from its annual fundraising push to a campaign to provide support for Ukrainian Jews amid Russia’s current attack on the country. As a result, the board has allocated $50,000 to support that community and is planning to raise even more in the days and weeks to come, according to Daniel Blain, CEO of JCBA. To date, JCBA has raised about $1.2 million for its annual fundraising campaign.
Blain, the board’s new CEO, told the Akron Jewish News that JCBA’s executive committee, Brian Rolnick-Fox, the Israel and overseas chair, and the campaign co-chairs Dianne Newman and David Stock, convened Feb. 27, an hour before Super Sunday was set to begin, to decide how best to assist the Ukrainian Jewish community.
The group decided to make an emergency allocation of at least $50,000 to support the community. The funds are being allocated to four organizations: JDC; Jewish Agency for Israel; ORT, the Jewish Federation of North America’s overseas partners and IsraAID, a non-governmental humanitarian aid organization based in Israel.
“Our community has a responsibility to respond to this crisis which is impacting upward of 200,000 Jews along with millions of others caught in the crossfire,” board chair Thom Mandel and Blain wrote in an email to JCBA’s board members.
That same morning Blain sent an email to local rabbis and members of the community laying out the need to act. He also discussed his family’s personal history in Ukraine.
“This past week, the world has witnessed in horror Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s people and sovereignty,” he said in the email. “As Americans, we should be concerned about Russia’s intentions and the potential for a much greater conflict. But as American Jews, we have an additional concern – the fate of the 200,000 or so Jews living in the Ukraine including thousands of elderly Holocaust survivors. We not only need to make sure our voices are heard, but we have the collective responsibility to make a difference in saving the lives of our family there. We cannot stand idly by.”
As part of his outreach, Blain discussed his own family’s roots in the region.
“As Jews, while many of us have roots in Ukraine, all of us have family there. ... My father, born in the Carpathian region of Czechoslovakia, which is now part of Ukraine, left his home village of Silce in 1942 to become an apprentice in Budapest. While he was gone, the Nazis stormed through his town – wiping his family away like so many others.”
JCBA will continue fundraising for the Ukrainian Jewish community, focusing on those who haven’t made their 2022 pledge and making a broader pitch to the community through email, web, social media and phone, the email said. The board will also reach out to the International Institute of Akron and the city’s Ukrainian community to determine additional ways to be supportive.