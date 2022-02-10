Temple Israel recently sold its longtime former building at 133 Merriman Road in Akron to a local developer with experience in repurposing historic buildings.
The Merriman Road building is more than 100 years old and was the temple’s home until it moved to 91 Springside Drive in Bath Township just ahead of Yom Kippur in 2014.
The sale closed in December in the amount of $500,000 with financing to the buyer, according to an email from the temple.
“We are excited to see the building be developed by the new owners for the greater good of the Akron community,” said Temple Israel co-presidents Andrew Mirman and Elaine Neumann in the email to the Akron Jewish News.
Public records indicate the owner is Temple Hall Revival Group LLC.
The Merriman Road space will always be a part of the congregation’s defining history, the co-presidents said, and notably, children who grew up in that building have since become community leaders.
A Reform congregation with nearly 400 family units, the Springside Drive building’s highlights include up-to-date amenities, all on one floor, the co-presidents said.
Upon its move to Springside Drive in 2014, congregants marched the temple’s nine Torah scrolls from the old building to the new one, followed by a dedication ceremony, the Cleveland Jewish News reported at the time.
“We have truly amazing congregants that volunteer their time and passion to make Temple Israel what it is today, which are led by our wonderful clergy,” Mirman and Neumann said. “We look forward to making many more great memories for the current and future generations to enjoy.”