Temple Israel in Bath Township will host conversations with the Akron Jewish community on antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiments in our modern times. The events will take place April 29, May 6 and May 25 at Temple Israel at 91 Springside Drive.
The April 29 event, “Community Shabbat,” will begin at 7 p.m. and will highlight speaker Belle Yoeli, chief advocacy officer with the American Jewish Committee. Moderator Brian Rolnick Fox will lead a conversation with Yoeli on how to define antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiments in America today.
The May 6 event, “Being Jewish and Zionist on Campus,” will begin at 6:15 p.m. and will welcome Jenn Chestnut, vice president of Hillel International, and Adam Hirsh, executive director of Kent State Hillel, to discuss Jewish life on campus today. Topics will include “Where is antisemitism happening now?,” “How do we help our children understand the difference between anti-Israel and antisemitism?,” and “What can we do to prepare our children for being Jewish on campus today?”
The May 25 event, “The Progressive Zionist Jew: A Contradiction in Terms?” will be a virtual lunch and learn, beginning at noon on Zoom. Rabbi Ammi Hirsch, senior rabbi of Stephen Wise Free Synagogue in New York City, will lead the discussion. Topics that will be addressed are “The intersection Progressive Judaism and Zionism today,” “How do we reconcile our progressive Jewish values with the complex nature of Jewish nationhood in the State of Israel?” and “As Israel is increasingly attacked and criticized, what is the appropriate response for progressive Zionists?
“We need to be more attuned to the varieties of antisemitism that are out there,” Rabbi Josh Brown of Temple Israel in Akron told the Akron Jewish News.
Brown said modern-day antisemitism extends far beyond how it has been traditionally perceived in ways such as Nazism. He noted antisemitism can be seen today in friends and allies, and can appear in far less obvious forms.
“We can’t just look at antisemitism as a single entity,” Brown said. “We know antisemitism is on the rise. What we want is to focus on the complexities of antisemitism today.”
Registration is not required for the events, which are open to the community.