Erin Katz Ford was hired in December 2021 as the first executive director of Beth El Congregation in Akron.
As such, she leads the Conservative synagogue with 206 member units at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life, a hub of Akron Jewish life.
The Cuyahoga Falls resident shared her history with the congregation, her goals and hopes, and a bit about her life beyond Beth El with the Akron Jewish News in an interview conducted Jan. 18 via email.
AJN: What does this position mean to you – or what attracted you to the job?
Katz Ford: I started at Beth El in 2011 after my former congregation (Congregation Bethaynu) in Cleveland closed, which was very near and dear to me. There was an opening at Beth El and the shorter commute was very enticing Cuyahoga Falls to west Akron was much shorter than Cuyahoga Falls to Pepper Pike. I found Beth El reminded me much of my previous congregation – the strong professional relationships, involvement of the lay leadership and the love of the congregation for the congregation.
I had a great working relationship with Rabbi Stephen Grundfast, Cantor Stephen Stein and Barbara Good, who have all since retired from Beth El. The relationships I created at Beth El were numerous and lasting. While I enjoyed working for the greater Jewish community, when I left in 2019, I missed my congregation and felt a hole. I was thrilled when I was contacted about coming back in a different role. I’m excited to work with Rabbi Jeremy Lipton and to see what wonderful things develop.
AJN: What are your goals?
Katz Ford: To ensure clear communication throughout the organization with clergy, staff, board members and congregants, an updated web/social media presence, increased membership and engagement, and updated/expanded programming.
AJN: What’s your personal history with Beth El?
Katz Ford: I grew up down the road at Temple Israel, but became involved in the Conservative movement when I went to The Ohio State University. However, my parents were married at Beth El in 1970 and I have fond memories of going to b’nai mitzvahs of friends and family at Beth El over the years.
AJN: What about your professional history?
Katz Ford: In my previous role as the director of education and programming, I restarted Beth El’s sunday and school preschool program in 2013, and over the years grew our young family Shabbat dinners and religious school program. In 2015, we went digital with a new website. We were also able to have a USY (United Synagogue Youth) presence make a comeback for a bit and even host events.
In addition, we introduced a host of new programs, including an annual Back to Shul Barbeque, festive Chanukah and Purim celebrations, expanding our annual raffle fundraiser with a silent auction and wine sale, Beth El adult education programming throughout the year, Shabbat Synaplex, 2nd Seder and other young family programming.
Above all, I’m a people connector. I know all of the congregants and what their passions are so that I can engage them in the areas that mean the most to them. Our congregants are what makes Beth El such a warm and caring community.
AJN: Tell me about your background?
Katz Ford: I graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Jewish studies and hold a master’s degree in Jewish education from Siegal College. I have been in Northeast Ohio just about my whole life. Before Beth El, I worked at Congregation Bethaynu in Pepper Pike. I served as Beth El’s director of programming and education from 2011 to 2019, and was the Jewish Community Board of Akron’s director of external affairs from 2019 to 2021.
AJN: What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
Katz Ford: In my spare time, I share chauffeur driving responsibilities with my husband for my children. Our family enjoys being outdoors and taking advantage of the Summit Metro Parks system as well as the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. I even ran my first half marathon this year.