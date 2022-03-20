Twinsburg Chabad celebrates new synagogue with Purim party

The Chabad Jewish Center of Twinsburg opened its new synagogue with a March 17 Purim party, celebrating with a Megillah reading, a buffet dinner, hamantaschen making and an animal show by Outback Ray.

The new synagogue at 9945 Vail Road is the city’s first synagogue since 1986. Rabbi Mendy Greenberg and his wife, Mussie, have been operating programming out of their house since they moved to Twinsburg in 2017. Greenberg grew up in Solon and is the son of Rabbi Zushe and Miriam Greenberg, who run Solon Chabad.

“It is amazing,” Rabbi Mendy Greenberg told the Cleveland Jewish News at the event. “We thank God. At this point, we’re already ready to announce an expansion. We already don’t have room. It’s great.”

The space was designed by Huron architect Michael Meyer. At 1,500 square feet, the leased space has a sanctuary, classroom, kitchen, office and two restrooms.

