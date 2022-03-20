Twinsburg Chabad celebrates new synagogue with Purim party

The Chabad Jewish Center of Twinsburg opened its new synagogue with a March 17 Purim party, celebrating with a Megillah reading, a buffet dinner, hamantaschen making and an animal show by Outback Ray.
The new synagogue at 9945 Vail Road is the city’s first synagogue since 1986. Rabbi Mendy Greenberg and his wife, Mussie, have been operating programming out of their house since they moved to Twinsburg in 2017. Greenberg grew up in Solon and is the son of Rabbi Zushe and Miriam Greenberg, who run Solon Chabad.
Close
Lillian Cerne helps Outback Ray during his show.
Outback Ray lets the children pet the animals in groups.
Outback Ray puts a chinchilla on Gianna Kornev’s head.
Outback Ray lets the children pet the chinchilla.
Outback Ray shows off a snake.
Outback Ray places the snake on Abbie Shamailov’s wrist, while Jillian Kugelman and Shaun Shamailov look on.
Caden Silverstein, 13, and Shaun Shamailov, 12, both of Twinsburg
Siena Puliafico, 3, Capri Puliafico, 7, Giovanni Puliafico, 4, Evelyn Miller, 7, and Eleanor Miller, 4, all of Twinsburg
Souline Boseman, 17 months, with her grandfather, Jimmy Boseman
Attendees listen to Outback Ray as he talks about the animals he brought.
Children raise their hand to be chosen as an Outback Ray helper.
Outback Ray shows off animals to the attendees.
Chabad Jewish Center of Twinsburg’s storefront for its new synagogue at 9945 Vail Drive in Twinsburg.
Children color in a “Happy Purim” sign at Twinsburg Chabad’s Grand Opening Purim Celebration on March 17.
Mussie Greenberg, Chabad program director, shows children how they can participate in the mezuzah ceremony as part of Twinsburg Chabad’s Grand Opening Purim Celebration March 17.
Gianna Kornev, 10, and Jillian Kugelman, 10, both of Twinsburg
The children cover their eyes in participation of the mezuzah ceremony.
Twinsburg Chabad’s Rabbi Mendy Greenberg affixes a mezuzah to the door leading into the building’s sanctuary.
Sadie Danzig, 4, of Twinsburg
Sarah Griffin, 1, of Twinsburg
Kids try their hand at making hamantaschen.
Levi Greenberg, 3, and his sister, Rochie Greenberg, 4, both of Twinsburg, with their aunt, Rochie Shemtov
Lillian Cerne, 10, of Twinsburg
Attendees enjoy a buffet dinner.
Lillian Cerne helps Outback Ray during his show.
Outback Ray lets the children pet the animals in groups.
Outback Ray puts a chinchilla on Gianna Kornev’s head.
Outback Ray lets the children pet the chinchilla.
Outback Ray shows off a snake.
Outback Ray places the snake on Abbie Shamailov’s wrist, while Jillian Kugelman and Shaun Shamailov look on.
Caden Silverstein, 13, and Shaun Shamailov, 12, both of Twinsburg
Siena Puliafico, 3, Capri Puliafico, 7, Giovanni Puliafico, 4, Evelyn Miller, 7, and Eleanor Miller, 4, all of Twinsburg
Souline Boseman, 17 months, with her grandfather, Jimmy Boseman
Attendees listen to Outback Ray as he talks about the animals he brought.
Children raise their hand to be chosen as an Outback Ray helper.
Outback Ray shows off animals to the attendees.
Chabad Jewish Center of Twinsburg’s storefront for its new synagogue at 9945 Vail Drive in Twinsburg.
Children color in a “Happy Purim” sign at Twinsburg Chabad’s Grand Opening Purim Celebration on March 17.
Mussie Greenberg, Chabad program director, shows children how they can participate in the mezuzah ceremony as part of Twinsburg Chabad’s Grand Opening Purim Celebration March 17.
Gianna Kornev, 10, and Jillian Kugelman, 10, both of Twinsburg
The children cover their eyes in participation of the mezuzah ceremony.
Twinsburg Chabad’s Rabbi Mendy Greenberg affixes a mezuzah to the door leading into the building’s sanctuary.
Sadie Danzig, 4, of Twinsburg
Sarah Griffin, 1, of Twinsburg
Kids try their hand at making hamantaschen.
Levi Greenberg, 3, and his sister, Rochie Greenberg, 4, both of Twinsburg, with their aunt, Rochie Shemtov
Lillian Cerne, 10, of Twinsburg
Attendees enjoy a buffet dinner.
“It is amazing,” Rabbi Mendy Greenberg told the Cleveland Jewish News at the event. “We thank God. At this point, we’re already ready to announce an expansion. We already don’t have room. It’s great.”
The space was designed by Huron architect Michael Meyer. At 1,500 square feet, the leased space has a sanctuary, classroom, kitchen, office and two restrooms.