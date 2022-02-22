As a loved one ages, it’s natural for them to want to remain in their home and independent as long as they possibly can. However, it’s not always easy to know when an elderly loved one can no longer take care of themselves and needs to consider moving in to an assisted living facility.
Donna Anderson, marketing director at Laurel Lake Retirement Community in Hudson; Tina Witt, director of home and community-based services at Menorah Park in Beachwood, which provides home health services to the Akron area; Matthew McKown, executive director at Vitalia Active Adult Community at Montrose in Copley; and Larry Apple, project development at Omni Smart Living, which manages Vitalia Montrose, shared the signs they think indicate it may be time to transition a loved one to an assisted living facility.
There are no hard and fast rules for when it’s time to move a loved one, but there are indicators to look out for, such as whether they struggle with the requirements of daily life.
“Perhaps they’re having some difficulty or challenges bathing or dressing or challenges managing their medication schedule,” Anderson said. “They may need more help with things they previously were able to manage on their own, like getting to doctor’s appointments or stocking their house with groceries. If that’s happening, moving to the supportive setting of daily assisted living community can make a big difference in their life.”
While it’s always up to individual families and their needs, both McKown and Apple said it was better to err on the side of caution and be early rather than late.
“The mistake a lot of times families make is waiting too long,” McKown said. “They wait until an emergency happens. Then it’s ‘we need to find a place tomorrow, mom or dad is being discharged from a skilled rehab, we need to find some place to go.’ So, I think earlier is always better for the search, to give you your options and really be able to shop around and get to know perspective communities. But keep an eye on what it takes mom and dad to get through the day. If there’s a need for more and more help, better to jump on it right away.”
“There is a dual responsibility on the family to find out what’s available in the community and the facilities to make their operations and lifestyle known to the people of the area,” Apple said.
Witt said to look for things like if they’re managing their medication on their own, but added an-other factor loved ones should consider: the availability of caregivers, either family or professionally hired, to come into the home and help the senior.
“That’s something we see often is there may not be family available to help, but they wish to hire somebody to come in and provide care, and if not, then certainly the first topic is assisted living, where they can get all of that assistance,” Witt said.