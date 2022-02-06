Shalom, Akron!
We are thrilled to be part of the Akron Jewish community. Since we announced in December that our Cleveland Jewish Publication Company agreed to publish the newspaper on behalf of the Jewish Community Board of Akron and cover the important news affecting the community, we have received encouraging feedback.
Your clear excitement reflects a high demand for news, features and information about the Jewish communities in Akron and its surrounding areas, the United States and Israel. It is our continued goal and commitment to meet that demand with integrity, energy and accuracy.
Our move into Akron marks the second significant expansion in the CJPC’s 57-year history, bringing a tradition of independent community journalism to the vibrant Jewish community here. As you likely are aware, the Akron Jewish News, and its predecessor newspaper, the Akron Jewish Observer, have been published by the JCC of Akron and JCBA for 93 years. We congratulate the JCBA and the JCC for their near-century of dedication to providing vital Jewish community-oriented journalism to Akron. We couldn’t be happier to have them as a partner as we roll out the new Akron Jewish News.
We are excited about what the future holds for this publication. Delivered to you the first week of each month, we will print news, advertising special sections, features and commentary. When you visit us online at the new akronjewishnews.com, you’ll find all our content and more, updated regularly and posted on social media once we introduce new Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels in the coming months. We’ll be launching a newer version of the website you visit today soon, as well.
You may already be familiar with stories that have appeared in our sister publications the Cleveland Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News – which regularly cover news in the Akron area. We assure you we will bring the same passion for news to the Akron Jewish community in this new newspaper written with Akron and surrounding-area readers first in mind.
Perhaps the most important thing to know is the AJN – like its sister publications – is now an integral part of Ohio’s largest source of Jewish community news. We are an independent member of that community. The CJPC is one of the few Jewish multimedia companies in the United States that isn’t owned by an individual, a family or another Jewish organization. We are not beholden to any advertiser, newsmaker, politician or spokesperson.
In reporting the news, we try to bring our readers multiple sides of a story – whether that story is local, regional, national or international – even if those sides are sometimes critical and/or controversial. We are strictly nonpartisan and while we feature columnists with strong opinions, we do not as a news organization endorse any political issue or candidate. We seek facts. We strive for objectivity. We aim to be fair.
When the news has an impact on Jewish people, Jewish ideology or the state of Israel, we will likely cover it. Likewise, if a Jewish individual is in the news – for favorable or critical reasons – they may receive coverage beyond what is published in general-interest media because we strive to be Akron’s Jewish newspaper of record.
We work to be accurate so you can trust what you read here. We work to get our facts straight, to report clearly and to be precise. We pursue news vigorously, require authoritative sources and correct errors of fact quickly and prominently. It is more important for us to get the story right than to report it first but with errors of fact.
Our journalists operate under a code of ethics that requires them to avoid potential conflicts of interest that could compromise their integrity and influence their coverage. Sometimes, given our tight-knit community, this creates difficulty. However, we believe this distinguishes us and is vital to our mission. We aim to be clear about what is news, what is opinion and what is paid advertising. News aims to be non-biased and fact-based, while opinion pieces offer a point of view. Decisions on news and opinion are made by the publisher and journalists in the newsroom, not by those who are in the news or by those who pay for ads.
In each issue, you will also see special sections on topics like health, law, and to begin this first issue, senior living. In preparing these special sections, we seek sources with expertise who can shed light on trends or news in their fields, yet, while we encourage their advertisements, we do not promote these sources or their businesses.
Readers of the AJN will have access to the work of our award-winning CJPC staff covering arts, sports, entertainment and more. We feature the important lifecycle announcements and letters to the editor that reflect the pulse of the community. Look for us out and about covering events, programs and other gatherings of interest which you’ll see captured on these very pages and on our website and social media channels.
As a multi-faceted media company, we publish several Jewish, secular and city magazines, and many e-newsletters. We produce community events, and offer a custom publishing and digital media department, as well as book publishing.
We also utilize the resources of the highly-respected news website jns.org to provide news from and about Israel and around the world.
The AJN will offer many new and exciting opportunities for our readers, synagogues, advertisers and other community partners. We know you will have questions. How can I “pitch” a story? How do I submit a news release? How much do b’nai mitzvah announcements, engagements, weddings and obituaries cost? What are your advertising rates? We encourage you to flip through the paper for answers to these and many other questions, as well as visit akronjewishnews.com. If you can’t find the answer, please call us at 216-454-8300 For editorial questions, send an email to editorial@akronjn.org, and for advertising questions, email ads@akronjn.org.
We want to thank Thom Mandel, chair of the JCBA board of trustees, David Koch, the retired former JCBA CEO who returned as a part-time independent consultant to the JCBA last year, and the entire JCBA board of trustees and staff. We look forward to working with Thom, board chair-elect Stephanie York and all of our new friends on the JCBA campus who have already proven to be supportive, engaging and wonderful partners.
As you can tell, we are very excited about the Akron Jewish News and the opportunity to commence on this new journey together. Let us know what you think at kevin@cjn.org.
Kevin S. Adelstein is President of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher & CEO of Akron Jewish News. Paul Singerman is Board Chair of the CJPC.