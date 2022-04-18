After quickly pivoting celebrations and services from in person to online in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Jewish Community Board of Akron has begun planning events for Yom Hashoah, the Day of Remembrance; Yom Ha’atzmaut and Yom Hazikaron. While plans for Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel Independence Day; and Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, are still in the works, the community plans to be in person for the commemoration of Yom Hashoah.
Yom HaShoah
The commemoration of Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2020 was all set to take place in person with Judith Shamir of Moreland Hills sharing her story as a hidden child survivor of the Holocaust, but due to the pandemic the community could not gather in person. Instead, a recording of Shamir, the superintendent of Cleveland Hebrew Schools for 25 years, taken by one of her grandchildren was shared, according to Erin Katz, community concierge for JCBA.
The commemoration faced the same challenge in 2021 and opted for a Zoom event with Dr. Vladimir Roth who shared the story of his mother. The event typically brings in 120 participants, which in 2021 exceeded Zoom’s participant limit.
“We maxed out the Zoom limit and were directing people to stream on Facebook,” Katz wrote in an email to the Akron Jewish News.
This year’s free event will be back in person for the first time since 2019 and will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. April 27 at the Shaw JCC at 150 White Pond Drive. There will also be an option to watch view a livestream. The program is supported by the Rose and Lawrence Schwartz Memorial Holocaust Education Fund, Katz said.
Plans for the evening include featuring three speakers, Samuel Reiss, David Minc, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, and Andrea Rabinovitz, in a panel moderated by Brian Rolnick-Fox, the Israel & Overseas chair of the JCBA. The panelists will share the stories of their parents who survived the Holocaust. A candle lighting ceremony plans to have the grandchildren of survivors as the candle lighters.
Yom Ha’atzmaut
Israel will celebrate its 74th Independence Day this year and the Akron Jewish community is working on plans for the celebration.
In 2021, the Jewish Community Board of Akron provided families with Israel in a bag and various Zoom opportunities.
“One of the hits was our version of ‘Nailed It: Israel Birthday edition,’” Katz wrote. “Each family had to decorate cake or brownie or cookie for Israel’s 73rd!”
Nailed It is a baking competition show in which contestants attempt to recreate a dessert that is both tasty and looks like the original.
When held in person, Akron’s Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration typically brings in a couple hundred people, according to Katz.
“The Jewish Community Board of Akron will commemorate Yom Hazikaron and Yom Ha’atzmaut,” Rolnick-Fox wrote in an email to AJN. “Plans are still in the works. We encourage community members to check jewishakron.org closer to those holidays.”