While Albert Ratner is well-known locally as the former CEO and chairman of Forest City Enterprises, where he was instrumental in the development of Tower City in downtown Cleveland in the 1990s, his impact has spanned across the nation and overseas.
In 1996, Ratner and a number of other local businessmen formed Ohio-Israel Chamber of Commerce to facilitate business between Ohio and Israel. He is also the founder of Global Cleveland, an initiative launched to attract, welcome and integrate immigrants, refugees and international students to revitalize and diversify the city.
As a past board chair, Ratner now serves the Jewish Federation of Cleveland as a lifetime trustee. He is also a member of the International Council of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee and founder of Shoes and Clothes for Kids.