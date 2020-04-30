Allison Beth Krause of Cleveland was a Kent State University honors student protesting against the invasion of Cambodia and the presence of the Ohio National Guard on the Kent State campus when she was shot and killed by guardsmen on May 4.
There is a courtyard memorial dedicated to Krause at her alma mater John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, Md.
In 2010, her sister, Laurel Krause,
co-founded the Kent State Truth Tribunal, organized to uncover, record and preserve the testimonies of witnesses, participants and involved individuals of the Kent State shootings.
Krause was Jewish.