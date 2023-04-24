U.S. ambassador to Austria from 1977 to 1980 during the Carter administration, where he hosted the SALT II talks and conferred with world leaders, the late Amb. Milton A. Wolf once told the CJN that he learned his most important lesson, tzedakah, as a boy in Cleveland. Giving to others became a lifelong habit.
After making his fortune in the construction business, he served in top positions at The Jewish Agency for Israel and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee. In memory of his wife, Roslyn Zehman Wolf, he started the Roz Wolf Cleveland-JDC Fellowship program, which sends a young college graduate abroad for a year to help develop Jewish life in struggling or re-emerging Jewish communities. He died May 19, 2005 at age 80.