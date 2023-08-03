“ Yesterday, the perpetrator of the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was sentenced to death. While the verdict will not bring back the innocent lives that were lost in that tragic event, we hope that this measure of justice will bring some comfort to the families of the victims, Greater Pittsburgh, the Jewish community, and the entire nation.
The deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre was not an isolated attack - it was an attack on America itself. But while we were scarred, our spirit was not broken. Our hearts will continue to hurt for a long time, but our determination to seek peace, equality, and justice will never be undermined.
The American Jewish Congress thanks the U.S. Government and relevant authorities for pursuing this case swiftly and with conviction, and for showing extremists and terrorists that antisemitic violence has no place in the United States. Now, it is up to each and everyone of us to work harder in the fight against antisemitism and hate, to make sure that a similar tragedy never materializes again.”