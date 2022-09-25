Rhoda Orme-Johnson
260 pages, $14.95
Self-published
Rhoda Orme-Johnson tells an emotional and impactful story of her grandmother’s life as an immigrant who came to the United States in the early 1900s.
“Anna: An Immigrant Story” is set one day in 1951 and based on Orme-Johnson’s grandmother, Chant’che Grossman Belfer, better known as Anna, sitting and remembering her life in Ukraine, emigrating to the U.S., and raising her family in Cleveland, all against the background of wars, the Holocaust and family challenges.
Born in Ukraine in 1885, Anna is married and pregnant with her fifth child by 1913. When the father, Aron Belfer, decides to emigrate to the U.S. in the same year, Anna plans to meet him there by 1914. However, instead of traveling the next year, Anna spends 10 years raising her five children alone in a Ukraine filled with sickness and conflict. It wasn’t until 1923 that they were finally able to cross the world to join Aron in Cleveland.
Orme-Johnson tells the story of Anna and her family’s trials and joys of living in Cleveland against the background of the growing horrors of World War II and beyond. This tale of immigrant life in America, a tale of family and fortunes in a new land, is a personal yet universal story of immigrants coming to the U.S. in the 20th century. Anna’s story acts as an homage to the old life.
Orme-Johnson was raised in East Cleveland and then Cleveland. She attended Vassar College before earning her Ph.D. in comparative literature at the University of Maryland in College Park. She worked as a computer programmer for the Apollo Project before finding a career in writing.