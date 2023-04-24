Arthur Neparstek

From 1998 to 2002, the late Arthur Naparstek was chair of the Partnership 2000 program in Beit Shean, Cleveland’s sister city in Israel. He attempted to build a strong community out of the disparate, often conflicting elements of the town’s Sephardi and Ashkenazi residents. In 2000, Naparstek was named an honorary citizen of Beit Shean, the first American to receive the award.
As senior vice president of the Israel and overseas pillar of the Jewish Federations of North America from 2001 to 2002, Naparstek also helped create the Beit Shean Valley Community Foundation.
Later, he worked on activating the Ethiopian National Project to help speed the acculturation of the Ethiopian Israeli community.
A professor of social work and former dean of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland with urban development experience in Cleveland, Naparstek laid out the strategy to help the absorption eventually of 86,000 Ethiopian immigrants into Israel society. Under Naparstek’s watch, JFNA and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland developed an information-based system of overseas needs assessment and allocation. Neparstek died April 24, 2004.