Autism Society of Greater Akron

580 Grant Street, Akron OH 44311
330-940-1441 | AutismAkron.org
What have you learned about transitioning services during COVID-19?
ASGA was able to quickly pivot our programming during COVID to meet the needs of individuals with Autism and their families. We listened to the struggles families experienced and adjusted our programming accordingly. This meant creating online social clubs to connect people, activity boxes to keep families engaged, relying on local partners to provide informational webinars to help families continue to navigate the complex world of disabilities amongst a pandemic. Virtual platforms broke down some barriers to accessing programs that we offer such as our workshops, where challenges often include a lack of transportation and childcare. We missed our volunteer engagement which is a huge component for some programs we offer like our iCan Bike Camp. Collaboration with community partners and our sister Autism Society affiliates was helpful to hear what other organizations were experiencing and doing to adjust.
How can the community help you?
Follow and engage with us on social media, share our resources and programs, sign up for our newsletter, make a donation, or make a team and participate in our Annual Step Into Autism Walk with Family Fun Day and Disability Fair on June 18 at Lock 3 in Akron.
How will your organization be different when COVID-19 ends?
We will adapt in whatever way needed so we can continue to connect individuals with Autism or other developmental disabilities and their families to the resources they need, when they need them. We found that certain programs delivered virtually can reach a wider audience; allowing us to expand the types and number of programs offered. Other programs still show the greatest impact from in-person delivery.