Ron has been our account manager for the CJN for a long time. We have gone from a business relationship with him to a friendship. It wasn’t just a sales call – it was schmoozing about families, health conditions and current events. He never forgot to call and make sure we had our proper advertising in, on the time it was supposed to be due. Professionally, he would always take the time. He would call back with suggestions and edits. He was a true professional. I enjoyed working with him, and we’re going to miss him around here. I hope he continues to call and say hello.