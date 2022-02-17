One Pollock Circle, 22001 Fairmount Blvd., Shaker Heights, OH 44118
216-932-2800 | bellefairejcb.org
What have you learned about transitioning services during COVID-19?
We learned that youth are resilient and that education plays an important role in the social and emotional development of children and teens.
How can the community help you?
We are so grateful for the ongoing support from the community. Both monetary and in kind donations help us to meet the ongoing needs of those we serve.
How will your organization be different when COVID-19 ends?
We expect that telehealth will play a larger role in our delivery of services than it has in the past but aside from that our focus remains on fulfilling our mission of providing the highest quality behavioral health and education to vulnerable and at-risk youth.